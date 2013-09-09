BUCHAREST, Sept 9 Romanian legislators are set to reject a Canadian project seeking to open Europe's biggest open-cast gold mine in the Carpathians due to widespread opposition, Prime Minister Victor Ponta said on Monday.

"Basically, today we must rapidly begin the rejection proceedings in the senate, then in the lower house, and that's it," Ponta told reporters. "It's very clear a decision was taken."

"As long as it's undoubtedly clear that there's a majority who opposes it, it's useless to continue and prolong it ... political leaders have had their say on the issue."

Rosia Montana Gold Corporation believed Romania's parliament would vote in favour of the company's plan despite ongoing street protests against the project, a company director had said.

Thousands of people in cities across Romania took to the streets on Sept 1 against the venture, which aims to use cyanide to mine 314 tonnes of gold and 1,500 tonnes of silver, and protests have continued in the capital Bucharest since.