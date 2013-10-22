Alaska officials report oil leak in beluga whale habitat
April 2 Alaska officials reported an oil leak from an underwater pipeline late on Saturday that was within habitat designated as critical for endangered Cook Inlet beluga whales.
BUCHAREST Oct 22 Romania's parliament postponed a special commission's report on a controversial bill that would allow Canada's Gabriel Resources Ltd to set up Europe's biggest open-cast gold mine until Nov. 10, an official was quoted saying on Tuesday.
Gabriel Resources Ltd has been waiting 14 years for approval to use cyanide to mine 314 tonnes of gold and 1,500 tonnes of silver in the town of Rosia Montana. The state also holds a minority stake in the mine.
The government of Prime Minister Victor Ponta this year proposed a bill to speed up the project by setting strict deadlines for the approval process.
The bill, which triggered countrywide protests against the mine, prompted parliament to set up a commission to assess the bill. It was supposed to file its report this week.
"We approved a deadline extension until Nov. 10 at the request of the commission's president," lower house speaker Valeriu Zgonea was quoted as saying by state news agency Agerpres.
April 2 Alaska officials reported an oil leak from an underwater pipeline late on Saturday that was within habitat designated as critical for endangered Cook Inlet beluga whales.
* under agreement, Astellas has agreed to pay up to a total of eur 800 million
April 3 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.