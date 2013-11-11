(Adds commission vote, quotes)
* Commission was set up in September after protests
* Report recommends new legislation on mining
* Government's proposed bill gets no votes
By Luiza Ilie and Radu Marinas
BUCHAREST, Nov 11 A special Romanian
parliamentary commission overwhelmingly rejected a draft bill
that would allow Canada's Gabriel Resources to set up
Europe's biggest open-cast gold mine in the Carpathian
mountains.
Gabriel has been waiting 14 years for approval to use
cyanide to mine about 314 tonnes of gold and 1,500 tonnes of
silver in the town of Rosia Montana in Transylvania. The state
also holds a minority stake in the mine.
The draft, which triggered countrywide protests against the
mine with weekly protests staged in the capital Bucharest and
some other cities, prompted the government in September to set
up a commission to assess the bill.
Ruling coalition co-leader and senate speaker Crin Antonescu
said before the vote that the bill would be rejected.
One of the 19-member commission lawmakers, Attila Korody
told Reuters, "The commission believes the bill under
consideration does not entirely meet all the complex
requirements on the conduct of business in mineral resource
exploitation in Romania and therefore, proposes its rejection."
Every member of the commission, barring two who abstained,
voting against the bill. The report will follow "normal
parliamentary proceedings and a final vote later this month".
Analysts expect parliament to endorse the report.
Korody read the conclusion of the commision's report, which
called for new mining legislation, to Reuters by telephone, "The
present report proposes a series of actions to establish a
coherent legislative framework able to support Romania's state
negotiation in projects of this size."
Earlier this year, the leftist government of Prime Minister
Victor Ponta proposed a bill to speed up the project by setting
strict deadlines for the approval process.
Darius Valcov, a member of Prime Minister Victor Ponta's
ruling Social Democrat Party and head of the commission said,
"This debate was long but needed ... if the government hadn't
had taken the responsibility to pick up this hot potato and
launch it into debate, I don't think someone else would have had
the courage to do so."
Dozens of people had protested in front of parliament during
the commission session on Monday.
Editing by Louise Ireland