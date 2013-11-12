BUCHAREST Nov 12 Rosia Montana Gold
Corporation, owned by Canada's Gabriel Resources, said
it hopes Romania's parliament will approve general mining
legislation fast, which would enable it to build Europe's
biggest open cast gold mine in a small Carpathian town.
A special Romanian parliamentary commission overwhelmingly
rejected a draft bill on Monday that would have allowed the mine
project specifically to move forward.
"We appreciate the commission's conclusions which recommend
completing the current legislative framework in Romania," RMGC
said in a statement.
"We are awaiting the fast approval of the general
legislative framework so that the development of the Rosia
Montana mining project could start in the first part of 2014."
Gabriel has been waiting 14 years for approval to use
cyanide to mine about 314 tonnes of gold and 1,500 tonnes of
silver in the town of Rosia Montana in Transylvania. The state
also holds a minority stake in the mine.
The draft, which triggered countrywide protests against the
mine with weekly protests staged in the capital Bucharest and
some other cities, prompted the government in September to set
up a commission to assess the bill.