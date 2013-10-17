BUCHAREST Oct 17 A Romanian parliamentary
commission has delayed by a few days a report on a controversial
bill intended to allow Canada's Gabriel Resources Ltd
to set up Europe's biggest open-cast gold mine.
Gabriel Resources Ltd has been waiting 14 years for approval
to use cyanide to mine 314 tonnes of gold and 1,500 tonnes of
silver in the town of Rosia Montana. The state also holds a
minority stake in the mine.
The government of Prime Minister Victor Ponta this year
proposed a bill to speed up the project by setting strict
deadlines for the approval process.
But the bill triggered countrywide protests against the
mine, with thousands of Romanians staging weekly protests in the
capital Bucharest and elsewhere.
In September, parliament set up a commission to assess the
bill and told it to report by Oct. 20. Now, members of that
commission say their report will not be issued before the middle
of next week.
"There are two or three articles that need a final vote ...
which will probably happen in the middle of next week," said
Attila Korodi, a member of the commission.
"The bill has been changed so that ... the law now applies
to all metal mining projects, not just to Rosia Montana. All the
provisions would still be applicable to the project."
Once the commission issues its opinion, the bill will go
before other parliamentary committees before being put to a vote
in both the Senate and the lower house.
One of the bill's provisions would grant the mine "national
interest" status, which would make it easier for the company to
expropriate the few locals who oppose the plan, something
critics say is unconstitutional.