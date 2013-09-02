* Mine plan is supported by government
* Protesters say will be environmental disaster
BUCHAREST, Sept 2 Protesters gathered in
Romania's capital Bucharest late on Monday for a second day of
protests against the government's support for a plan to open
Europe's biggest open-cast gold mine.
The more than 1,000 protesters were surrounded by riot
police as they sat down on the street, tapping plastic bottles
on the ground, chanting "United we will save Rosia Montana."
Canada's Gabriel Resources Ltd plans to mine 314
tonnes of gold and 1,500 tonnes of silver in the small
Carpathian town of Rosia Montana through its local arm, Rosia
Montana Gold Corporation (RMGC) in which the Romanian state also
holds a minority stake.
The planned gold quarries would use cyanide and would destroy
four mountain tops and wipe out three villages. Campaign groups
say it would destroy ancient Roman sites and could cause an
environmental disaster.
Mine supporters say it could bring billions of euros in
taxes and many jobs to an economically depressed region, but the
project has been stuck for 14 years waiting for a key
environmental permit.
The leftist government led by Victor Ponta approved a law
last month speeding up the process, with a final vote expected
in parliament in September.
On Sunday, protests were held at several cities across the
country to oppose the gold mine project and a move to start
shale gas exploration.
Some protesters on Monday called for for the resignation of
President Traian Basescu and of Prime Minister Ponta who said he
had made a "brave and controversial decision" to approve the
draft law and send it to parliament.