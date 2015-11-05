BUCHAREST Nov 5 Romania's ruling leftist Social Democrat Party (PSD) wants any nominees for a prime minister and government which will replace the outgoing coalition cabinet to have wide parliamentary backing, their leader Liviu Dragnea said on Thursday.

"We won't focus on a name for a new premier ... The president must be helped to reach the most efficient solution ... and immediately answer society's needs expressed by the people," Dragnea said after he held consultations with President Klaus Iohannis.

Dragnea said his grouping was ready to agree either a cabinet led by a technocrat prime minister with "expert ministers", or a broad-backed "national unity government," or even early polls if consensus is reached among political actors. (Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Dominic Evans)