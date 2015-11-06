People cast their shadows on the wall of the parliament building during a street protest in Bucharest, Romania November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea

BUCHAREST Picking a new Romanian prime minister is expected to take few more days with no proposals yet made by political parties in a first round of consultations with President Klaus Iohannis, senior politicians said on Friday.

Former prime minister Victor Ponta, who faces a corruption trial, unexpectedly quit on Wednesday after tens of thousands of protesters across the country demanded resignations over a deadly fire in a Bucharest nightclub.

All groups in the three-party ruling coalition and the centrist opposition that met Iohannis in the past two days stopped short of suggesting a candidate but expressed readiness for a consensus solution.

The centrist opposition wants an early election.

"No political solution or (clear) outcome of the consultations has yet surfaced," said former prime minister Calin Tariceanu, leader of a junior coalition partner party.

"No names have been discussed ... There will be more talks in the next few days, including between parties," said Daniel Constantin, the outgoing agriculture minister.

Tens of thousands of peaceful protesters, mostly young people, have taken to the evening streets over the past three days, demanding a deep reform of the political class and a continued fight against high-level corruption.

Liviu Dragnea, leader of the ruling Social Democrats (PSD), the country's biggest party, said several options had been discussed including a technocratic cabinet of experts, a broad-backed national unity government or even a snap election.

Early polls, a first for Romania, would need either volunteer resignations by all deputies or two consecutive votes of no-confidence against two prime minister nominees within 60 days of the first nomination, a difficult requirement to meet.

Regular parliament elections are scheduled for Dec. 2016.

Most commentators expect Ponta's resignation to produce a new cabinet, probably led by a technocrat, in the coming weeks.

