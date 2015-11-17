BUCHAREST Nov 17 Romanian prime
minister-designate Dacian Ciolos withdrew his nomination of
anti-corruption expert Cristina Guseth as justice minister on
Tuesday after some critics said she had been poorly prepared for
her parliamentary hearings.
He instead nominated Raluca Pruna, a former lawyer who has
headed the Romanian branch of the global anti-corruption
watchdog Transparency International, and now works at the
European Commission in Brussels.
Pruna began fielding questions from members of parliament on
Tuesday and was expected to face a vote of confidence, together
with the other ministers in the cabinet, later in the day.
Corruption is a burning political issue in Romania and a top
challenge for the incoming government. Ciolos' predecessor
Victor Ponta, who stepped down two weeks ago, is facing charges
of forgery and money laundering.
Ciolos on Sunday announced a cabinet of technocrats with a
one-year term including European Union experts, diplomats and
civil society leaders. It is expected to win broad support in
parliament, including from the former ruling Social Democrats.
Guseth won approval from parliament's legal committee
overnight, but critics said she gave a hesitant performance and
appeared lost for words when asked about the system of legal
immunity for officials. She later admitted to reporters she had
"got stuck".
Ciolos said on his Facebook page: "In order to avoid
damaging trust in the government's justice minister in a very
important year for maintaining the credibility of judicial
activity, I decided to withdraw the proposal ... for the
portfolio."
Last week, President Klaus Iohannis named former European
Commissioner Ciolos, 46, to head a cabinet to replace the
leftist government of Ponta, who quit on Nov. 4 due to public
anger over a nightclub fire which killed 55 people.
The fire prompted big street demonstrations against the rule
of Ponta and reflected growing anger at a culture of graft in
one of Europe's most corrupt countries.
Local elections are scheduled in Romania in the first half
of 2016, followed by parliamentary elections in December.
(Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)