BUCHAREST Feb 9 Romania's parliament
approved a new government of Prime Minister Mihai Razvan
Ungureanu on Thursday, giving him a chance to make a clean break
from his predecessor who quit after street protests against
austerity, ahead of election due in November.
A number of 237 deputies voted in favour of
Ungureanu's coalition cabinet versus 232 needed for a majority
and two deputies voted against it. The leftist opposition Social
Liberal Alliance (USL) boycotted the vote.
" Two hundred and thirtyseven deputies voted
for Ungureanu's cabinet ," PDL deputy Dumitru
Pardau told Reuters .
The 43-year-old former head of Romania's foreign
intelligence service was nominated by the president. He
inherited a coalition of the ruling centrist Democrat Liberals
and smaller groups which together control a slim but functioning
majority.
Former Prime Minister Emil Boc resigned this week after
weeks of sometimes violent protests against pay cuts and tax
increases taken under an International Monetary Fund deal, which
has sent the PDL's popularity sliding to less than 20 percent.