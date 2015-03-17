BUCHAREST, March 17 Romania's Prime Minister
Victor Ponta said on Monday he did not not rule out tax cuts
before the end of this year and pledged to meet a full year
fiscal deficit target of 1.8 percent of gross domestic product
agreed with the IMF.
"If we have the fiscal space, we would be stupid not to do
it," Ponta told foreign media reporters in Bucharest.
"I do not exclude at all the idea that during the year we
can give incentive for economic growth," Ponta said, adding it
was too soon to mention which of Romania's major taxes could be
cut.
Ponta also said the government plans to launch initial
public offerings for power company Hidroelectrica, the Bucharest
airport and the Port of Constanta later this year.
