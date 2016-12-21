CANADA FX DEBT-C$ strengthens to 2-1/2-week high as oil prices jump
(Adds economist quote and background details and updates prices) * Canadian dollar at C$1.3645, or 73.29 U.S. cents * Loonie hits strongest level since April 27 at C$1.3601 * Bond prices lower across yield curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, May 15 The Canadian dollar strengthened on Monday to its highest level against its U.S. counterpart in more than two weeks as the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, jumped after major producers took a step toward extend