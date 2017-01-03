BUCHAREST Jan 3 Romania's ruling Social Democrat Party (PSD), winner of a Dec. 11 parliamentary election, named government ministers on Tuesday, including veteran lawmaker Viorel Stefan for the finance ministry portfolio.

The line-up will be rubber-stamped in a vote on Wednesday in parliament, where the PSD and its coalition party ALDE have an overall majority. ALDE has four porfolios, including energy.

"It is a government made of people with experience, with the expertise and work ethic needed to implement our government programme," PSD leader Liviu Dragnea told reporters. (Reporting by Radu Marinas and Luiza Ilie; Editing by Louise Ireland)