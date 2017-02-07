BUCHAREST Feb 7 President Klaus Iohannis said
on Tuesday the Social Democrat government had caused a crisis in
Romania with a graft decree that prompted hundreds of thousands
of people to protest, but he did not want to topple the cabinet
or hold a snap election.
"The resignation of a single minister is too little and
early elections would be at this stage too much: this is the
space for manoeuvre available," Iohannis told parliament.
"Romania needs a strong government, not one that shyly
executes party orders. Romania needs a government that governs
transparently, predictibly, not at night in secret."
(Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Dominic Evans)