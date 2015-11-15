BUCHAREST Nov 15 Romania's Prime Minister designate Dacian Ciolos announced a cabinet of technocrats with a one-year term on Sunday including European Union experts, diplomats and civil society leaders, which is expected to win broad support in parliament.

Among the line-up, Ciolos said he selected Anca Paliu Dragu, an economic analyst at the European Commission, to take over the finance ministry and Cristina Guseth - an anti-corruption expert as justice minister. Mihnea Ioan Motoc, Romania's ambassador to Great Britain was proposed for defence minister.

"I wanted to pick competent and expert people in their fields," Ciolos told reporters. "I do hope to have parliament hearings tomorrow and complete them with a final vote in parliament on Tuesday to have an active functioning government as soon as possible." (Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Dominic Evans)