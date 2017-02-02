BRIEF-Fitch says Mongolia's IMF programme staves off financing risks
* IMF's approval of financing arrangement for Mongolia reduces country's external financing risks and should put economy on a more stable footing
BUCHAREST Feb 2 Romania's Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu said on Thursday his government will not repeal a decree that decriminalises some graft offenses.
Asked whether the cabinet plans to withdraw the decree that has triggered the biggest Romanian anti-graft protests in decades, Grindeanu said: "No, we don't."
(Reporting by Radu Marinas)
* IMF's approval of financing arrangement for Mongolia reduces country's external financing risks and should put economy on a more stable footing
* Markets attention shifting to U.S. monetary policy - analysts