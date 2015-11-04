BUCHAREST Nov 4 Romania's ruling leftist
coalition led by the Social Democrats (PSD) will not necessarily
propose a new prime minister from the party ranks, their leader
Liviu Dragnea said on Wednesday, possibly opening the way for a
technocrat premier.
"It would be very hard to propose and support a political
person as prime minister anymore. It may not be (from) PSD,"
Dragnea said after an emergency coalition meeting. "Our priority
is to preserve stability of the country."
Victor Ponta quit as prime minister earlier on Wednesday
after street protesters demanded cabinet resignations as the
death toll from a weekend Bucharest nightclub fire climbed.
(Reporting by Radu Marinas; editing by John Stonestreet)