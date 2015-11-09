* Political talks on PM to continue until Tuesday
* Technocrat prime minister likely to emerge emerge
* Romania set to hold regular parliament election in Dec.
2016
* New government seen clearing parliament vote in three
weeks
By Radu-Sorin Marinas
BUCHAREST, Nov 9 Romania's ruling Social
Democrats proposed deputy central bank governor Liviu Voinea as
prime minister on Monday and the opposition abandoned plans for
a snap election, paving the way for a broadly-backed govermment
following the downfall of Victor Ponta.
Voinea, a 40-year-old economist, served as budget minister
in 2012 in a Ponta-led government and was also a deputy finance
minister overseeing tax legislation in a previous cabinet.
"It seems that Romania's main political actors want a
technocrat cabinet with a term ending in late 2016 when regular
elections are due," political commentator Mircea Marian said.
"This is a big step forward and I would see the new cabinet,
enjoying broad support and easily garnering parliament's vote of
confidence by the end of November."
Former premier Ponta, who faces a corruption trial,
unexpectedly quit on Nov. 4 after tens of thousands of
protesters demanded a clean-up of the political system and
high-level resignations following a deadly fire in a Bucharest
night club.
Forty-seven people have died and scores of others have been
left seriously hurt from the Oct. 30 fire, which broke out when
fireworks set insulation foam ablaze, triggering a stampede
towards the single exit.
"We thought of Mr. Voinea, who meets the integrity and
expertise criteria. We take responsibility for this proposal, in
which we believe very much," ruling Social Democratic party
leader Liviu Dragnea told reporters after meeting President
Klaus Iohannis.
Under the constitution, Iohannis must nominate a prime
minister after consultations with political parties. These are
due to run until Tuesday.
"His (Voinea's) mandate will be a limited one, a clear one,
to ensure two rounds of elections, local and parliamentary next
year," Dragnea said.
Voinea, who has strong academic credentials in economics and
business administration, has in the past advocated a
progressive taxation of income.
"Our party did not want to block a drive to solve the
current political crisis in Romania," centrist opposition
co-leader Alina Gorghiu said after meeting Iohannis.
Politicians who have met Iohannis in the past few days have
said a number of options were under discussion to solve the
crisis including appointment of a technocratic cabinet of
experts, a broadly-backed national unity government or a snap
election.
Early polls would need either all deputies to resign
voluntarily or for there to be two consecutive votes of
no-confidence against two prime minister nominees within 60 days
-- a difficult requirement to meet.
Regular parliament elections are scheduled for Dec. 2016.
(Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Richard Balmforth)