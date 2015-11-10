BUCHAREST Nov 10 Romania's centrist President
Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday picked former European Agriculture
Commissioner Dacian Ciolos to form a broadly backed government
of technocrats with a limited mandate of one year, to replace
leftist Victor Ponta.
"I see a government of technocrats as the solution for now,"
Iohannis told reporters. "Political parties have agreed with
this idea. I am convinced it is the right path for a year (until
the election)."
(Reporting by Radu Marinas and Luiza Ilie; Editing by Louise
Ireland)