* Ciolos was a European Agriculture Commissioner
* New government expected to clear parliament within few
weeks
(Adds quotes, Ciolos and details)
By Radu-Sorin Marinas
BUCHAREST, Nov 10 Romanian President Klaus
Iohannis named former European Commissioner Dacian Ciolos, a
technocrat, to head a broad-backed government to replace that of
leftist Victor Ponta who quit last week amid public anger over a
deadly nightclub fire.
Ciolos, 46, who was picked by European Commission President
Jean-Claude Juncker in July as his special adviser on food
security, will easily garner parliament support in a confidence
vote likely at the end of this month, analysts said.
"I see a government of technocrats as the solution for now,"
Iohannis told reporters. "Political parties agree with this
idea. I'm convinced this is the right path for a year (until a
parliament election)."
Ponta unexpectedly quit on Nov. 4 after tens of thousands,
mostly young people, took to the streets to protest high-level
sleaze following the fire in a Bucharest night club. He now
faces charges of forgery and money laundering.
Forty-eight people have died and scores of others have been
left seriously hurt from the Oct. 30 disaster at a rock concert.
The biggest party, the Social Democrats (PSD) had been the
only grouping that had made a nomination - though they had
proposed deputy central bank governor Liviu Voinea to take over,
suggesting a split in their coalition.
Other parties stopped short of proposing a premier.
The centrist Liberal opposition, a former Ponta junior ally,
and ethnic minority grupings, including the Hungarians UDMR
Party, which have a combined majority in parliament without the
PSD, have said they will back any Iohannis proposal.
Under the constitution, Ciolos has 10 days to draft a
programme, come up with a team of ministers and ask parliament
for a vote of confidence.
"We've been through a key period for our society. Romanian
society has reached that degree of maturity that requires a
public presence by a government, so that it acts like a bridge
between various state institutions," Ciolos told reporters.
"He (Ciolos) will likely try to select independent
candidates to head individual portfolios. His government will
not make any significant changes in current policies. It will be
a cabinet of 'status quo maintenance'", said Otilia Dhand, an
analyst at Teneo Intelligence, a New York-based political risk
consultancy.
Commentator Mircea Marian said a technocrat cabinet with
the term ending in late 2016 will easily pass parliament.
Regular parliament elections are scheduled for Dec. 2016.
The leu firmed 0.3 percent on the day to 4.4455
against the euro after the nomination.
"We still expect a swift resolution to the political
instability, which would be friendly for Romanian marlets
markets," analysts at ING Bank in Bucharest said. "A nomination
that would likely be approved by parliament should send the pair
below 4.4500."
(Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Richard
Balmforth)