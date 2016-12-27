BRIEF-KPS Capital Partners to acquire DexKo Global
* Kps capital partners says through a newly formed affiliate, it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire dexko global inc. And its affiliates
BUCHAREST Dec 27 Romania's President Klaus Iohannis rejected the leftist Social Democrat Party's (PSD) proposal to name Sevil Shhaideh for prime minister designate, he said on Tuesday.
"I have carefully weighed the pro and con arguments and I have decided not to appoint Mrs Sevil Shhaideh," Iohannis told reporters. "As a result, I am asking the PSD and (coalition partner) ALDE to make a new proposal."
Together with its long-time ally ALDE, the PSD has an outright majority in parliament with 250 members in the 465-seat two-house assembly, allowing them to easily give their government a vote of confidence and pass legislation. (Reporting by Radu Marinas and Luiza Ilie; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
* Jana Partners LLC reports 8.2 percent stake in Whole Foods as of May 27 versus 8.3 percent stake as of March 29 - SEC filing