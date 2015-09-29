(Adds quotes, details, background)

By Radu-Sorin Marinas and Luiza Ilie

BUCHAREST, Sept 29 Romanian Prime Minister Victor Ponta survived a no-confidence vote in parliament on Tuesday, two party sources told Reuters, his first major test since becoming the country's only sitting premier to stand trial for corruption.

All three parties in Ponta's coalition abstained, leaving the main opposition Liberals, who had hoped to lure defectors from the ruling camp, short of the 275 seats needed to topple the prime minister, the sources said.

"The opposition motion didn't pass. No ruling party deputy has cast a vote," a ruling party lawmaker told Reuters. Two hundred and seven parliamentarians voted for the motion, with eight opposing it.

"The censure vote failed. We all abstained," a ruling party senator said.

Ponta has repeatedly defied calls to resign and vowed to serve out his term, which expires at the end of 2016. The failure of Tuesday's motion means the outlook for investors is unlikely to change in the short term, as Ponta is now free to push his programme of tax cuts and public sector wage increases.

His left-leaning government will also ask for a new precautionary financial aid deal - which had reassured investors ever since Romania was rescued from a crisis in 2009 - from the IMF and the European Commission. The most recent deal expired last weekend, but it is unclear at this stage whether the lenders will grant Romania a new credit line.

Ponta has denied charges of money-laundering, forgery and aiding tax evasion in a case that mainly relates to his time as a lawyer, and has accused prosecutors of fabricating the case.

As debates on the motion started, thousands of opposition-led protesters gathered outside the giant, Communist-era Palace of the Parliament in central Bucharest, many sheltering under umbrellas, calling on Ponta to step down.

Romania is seen as one of Europe's most corrupt countries, where tax evasion is common and bribes are asked for in exchange for everything from business contracts to state hospital care.

But a sweeping crackdown on graft by prosecutors has seen some of the most senior politicians, officials and businessmen in the eastern European country investigated and jailed. Ponta's former finance minister was arrested earlier this year, as was the head of a mid-sized political party, among many others. (Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Dominic Evans)