BUCHAREST, June 14 Romanian Prime Minister Sorin
Grindeanu said on Wednesday he would not resign right away after
his ruling Social Democrats (PSD) withdrew their political
support for his cabinet, potentially opening way for prolonged
political instability.
The PSD wound up a week-long performance review of
Grindeanu's six-month old cabinet on Wednesday evening and found
it had failed to uphold an ambitious governing programme that
has won the party an election victory in December and a
comfortable parliament majority.
Grindeanu said he will stay in the post until centre-right
President Klaus Iohannis held consultations with political
parties and announced a replacement premier from the PSD.
The ruling coalition can launch a vote of no-confidence
procedure in parliament to remove him from office.
