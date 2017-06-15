* President says PM must go before he names replacement
* PM's party withdraws support for his cabinet
* Vote to topple PM due in parliament next week
* Political crisis may impact tax reform, fiscal gap
(Adds no-confidence vote due next week)
By Radu-Sorin Marinas and Luiza Ilie
BUCHAREST, June 15 The fate of Romania's
government hung in the balance on Thursday with Prime Minister
Sorin Grindeanu refusing to resign in a political crisis that
threatens to undermine a sweeping tax overhaul.
Grindeanu's leftist Social Democrat Party (PSD) withdrew its
support for his cabinet late on Wednesday, saying he was not
implementing the coalition government's programme. It plans to
file a no-confidence motion against him in parliament on Monday
along with its junior coalition partner ALDE.
The no-confidence vote will be scheduled for Wednesday, the
PSD said, and is likely to succeed as the PSD and ALDE have a
majority in parliament.
"This way we are defusing the situation, this premier clings
to power using various tricks despite having lost our political
support. This is circus," ALDE leader Calin Tariceanu said after
a coalition meeting to decide on the next steps.
Independent observers said the coalition's bid to oust
Grindeanu reflected anger within the ranks over his failed
attempt to decriminalise corruption offences by decree.
The decree, seen as the biggest retreat on reforms since
Romania joined the European Union in 2007, would have exempted
abuse-of-power offences of sums below 200,000 lei ($48,000) from
prosecution, shielding hundreds of politicians from justice.
Proposed weeks after Grindeanu, 43, took office after
December's parliamentary election, the changes to anti-graft
rules caused the largest street protests in Romania since the
1989 fall of communism. Grindeanu had to annul the decree.
Under Romanian law, the president must endorse a premier
after consultations with political parties. The nominee must
then secure a vote of confidence in parliament.
President Klaus Iohannis's office said on Thursday he would
only appoint a new premier if the incumbent resigns or loses a
confidence vote.
"President Iohannis requests the urgent resolution of the
internal coalition crisis," spokeswoman Madalina Dobrovolschi
said. "It is strictly the responsibility of parties in the
ruling coalition."
For the PSD's tax changes to come into effect, they need to
be approved six months before the enforcement date. So unless a
new government approves tax changes this month it is doubtful
they will be implemented from January 2018 as planned.
The changes would help rein in the fiscal gap as a 25
percent wage hike for about 1.2 million public sector workers
needs to be partly offset by changes to the social security tax
system that would bring more money into state coffers.
"The PSD stepped in to remove support for Grindeanu at the
right moment. Just two weeks before parliament's summer recess.
Grindeanu's decision to effectively block their graft-related
plans to try to cushion corrupt officials have weighed
decisively on his fate," said analyst Cristian Patrasconiu.
