BUCHAREST, June 26 Romania's president appointed Mihai Tudose as prime minister on Monday, clearing the way for a new leftist Social-Democrat-led government to be formed by the end of this week.

"Taking into consideration the current crisis, the urgency to end it ... as it harms the economy (and) Romania's external image abroad, I have decided to name Mihai Tudose as prime minister-designate," President Klaus Iohannis told reporters. (Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Gareth Jones)