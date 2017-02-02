BRIEF-Fitch says Mongolia's IMF programme staves off financing risks
* IMF's approval of financing arrangement for Mongolia reduces country's external financing risks and should put economy on a more stable footing
BUCHAREST Feb 2 Romania's ruling Social Democrat party leader Liviu Dragnea said on Thursday that Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu has unanimous backing as premier among senior party members who have gathered to discuss recent domestic political developments.
Dragnea told reporters that the government has full backing to continue to exert "its legitimate powers". (Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Louise Ireland)
* Markets attention shifting to U.S. monetary policy - analysts