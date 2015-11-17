BUCHAREST Nov 17 Romania Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos's government is likely to have won a confidence vote in parliament with backing from the biggest groupings, the Liberals and the former ruling Social Democrats, two deputies from the parties said on Tuesday.

"Our deputies have clear mandate to cast 'Yes," and our internal count of those present shows this government passed the vote," one leftist deputy told Reuters.

A deputy from the centrist grouping also said the government had secured enough votes.

(Reporting by Radu Marinas and Luiza Ilie; Editing by Catherine Evans)