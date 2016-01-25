BUCHAREST Jan 25 Romania on Monday jailed a
Moldovan, also sought by British police on suspicion of an armed
attack on a Russian banker in London, for 12 1/2 years for
attempted murder in the Romanian capital Bucharest.
Romanian prosecutors said that Vitalie Proca gunned down a
26-year-old man in November 2012 in a mob-style 'hit' in a
Bucharest parking lot after mistaking him for a local underworld
boss, his intended target. His victim survived.
Proca is also suspected by London police of shooting Russian
banker German Gorbuntsov in east London in March 2012.
Gorbuntsov was shot six times in the stomach in the Isle of Dogs
but, though badly wounded, he also survived.
"Today's sentence, for attempted murder and use of firearms
in Bucharest, is not final, he can appeal it," a judge, Laura
Andrei, told Reuters after the Bucharest hearing. "Proca will be
extradited after serving his term here."
The judge did not say to what country Proca might be
extradited.
(Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Richard Balmforth)