BUCHAREST Jan 13 Romania's government
pulled its controversial draft healthcare reform bill on Friday
after street protests and criticism from experts who say it
lacked detail on private sector involvement and risked further
damaging the outdated medical system.
This is the first time Prime Minister Emil Boc's centrist
coalition government, which enforced painful austerity measures
under an IMF-led aid deal, has withdrawn legislation under
pressure from demonstrators.
"I understand many are content with the current healthcare
system," President Traian Basescu said on Friday. "Under these
circumstances ... I am publicly asking the prime minister to
withdraw the healthcare reform project."
Deputy Health Minister Raed Arafat, a highly respected
doctor, resigned this week after criticizing the draft bill and
being confronted by Basescu, a supporter of the project.
His resignation sparked street protests, with hundreds of
supporters gathering in Bucharest and several large cities
across Romania on Thursday and Friday.
The government put the draft healthcare reform bill up for
public debate in late December. It included a plan to attract
private medical services and insurers into the system.
The bill drew criticism from healthcare experts who said it
lacked details on how private firms would be regulated and for
leaving too many details to be approved at a later date.
Romania has committed to reforming its indebted public
healthcare system, which is funded from direct taxpayers'
contributions but also requires additional funding from the
state budget.
Basescu said state healthcare spending reached 24.3 billion
lei ($7.10 billion) last year, from roughly 11 billion lei in
2005.
"Healthcare reform can continue under different forms, it is
not ... tied to this law," Health Minister Ladislau Ridli told
local television station Realitatea.
"There are dysfunctions in the medical system. We will find
other solutions."
($1 = 3.4244 Romanian leus)
