(Adds helicopter details)
BUCHAREST Nov 21 Eight people died when a
military helicopter carrying 10 people crashed in the central
Romanian county of Sibiu on Friday, the country's emergency
response agency said.
Romania's defence ministry said the helicopter, an IAR-330
PUMA built in Romania, crashed at about 0840 GMT.
"There are eight people dead," Bianca Sabau of the emergency
response agency told Reuters. "Two victims who have suffered
burns were evacuated," she added.
The 10 were stationed at a military airbase in central
Romania and were on their way to a military drill exercise.
The ministry said it would provide more details after the
victims' families have been notified.
The cause of the crash was unclear and Minister Mircea Dusa
and airforce officials were travelling to the site for an
investigation.
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie)