BUCHAREST May 26 Romanian state-owned power
producer Hidroelectrica will not exit insolvency this year as
initially expected due to lengthy court challenges, its manager
told Reuters on Tuesday.
The European Union state's largest and cheapest power
producer was first forced into insolvency in 2012 by a severe
drought, and a string of contracts under which it sold the bulk
of its output below market prices, losing $1.4 billion over six
years.
The company exited insolvency in 2013, after undergoing
restructuring and cancelling the deals. But contract holders
challenged their cancellation and a court ruling tipped the firm
back into insolvency in early 2014, where it remains pending
final court verdicts.
"The court challenges are advancing very slowly," said Remus
Borza, who was appointed to run the company by a court.
"The company will definitely not exit insolvency this year.
We hope next year."
Borza had initially expected Hidroelectrica to exit the
process by June and then launch an initial public offering.
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Mark Potter)