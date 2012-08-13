* Hidroelectrica hikes power price for smelter Alro

* To get up to $163 mln/year during 2013-2018

BUCHAREST Aug 13 Romania's state-owned power producer Hidroelectrica will get a 70 percent price hike to the energy it sells aluminum smelter Alro Slatina, after it renegotiated its contract, the firm's manager said on Monday.

Hidroelectrica, which has an installed capacity of 6,400 megawatts and is Romania's cheapest power producer, was declared insolvent earlier this year, plagued by drought and by its highly criticised contracts with a handful of companies that sell most of its output at below-market prices.

Earlier this month, the economy ministry said the company cancelled six of the deals, and was renegotiating three more, including with Alro, which is majority-controlled by Dutch-listed Vimetco.

Alro buys 3 TW a year from Hidroelectrica.

"By renegotiating its contract with Alro, which goes until 2018, Hidroelectrica is getting a price 70 percent higher than the current one," manager Remus Borza said. This would give the company up to 600 million lei ($163.3 million) a year from 2013.

Borza said the contract will guarantee a predictible income for Hidroelectrica, and that it sets a minimum price of 180 lei per MW, from the current 116 lei.

The International Monetary Fund, which leads a 5 billion euros international aid package for Romania, has repeatedly urged the government to either cancel the deals - which are under investigation by the European Commission - or renegotiate them at market prices.

Borza said the cancelled deals freed up 7.5 TW annually that the firm will sell on the competitive market at an average price of 250 lei per MW.

The troubled firm declared force majeure on August 7 and will cut energy delieveries as a severe drought has lowered its output. ($1 = 3.6737 Romanian leus) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; editing by Keiron Henderson)