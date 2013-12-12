BUCHAREST Dec 12 The U.S. embassy in Romania on
Thursday condemned the broadcast of an anti-Semitic Christmas
carol by state television, joining a long list of critics.
Jewish groups, Romanian media and politicians, the Israeli
embassy and other diplomatic missions have attacked the decision
by channel TVR3 to air the song, which uses a pejorative word
for Jews and celebrates violence against them.
The country's national council against discrimination is
currently investigating the broadcast.
The U.S. embassy called it "an unacceptable display of
anti-Semitism that must be condemned in the strongest, most
unequivocal terms".
"Intolerance and hatred are unacceptable and should not be
condoned, especially not through the medium of public
broadcast."
State television said the carol was part of traditional
folklore and that its selection for broadcast was made by the
council of the northwestern Romanian county of Cluj.
Hundreds of thousands of Romanian and Ukrainian Jews were
killed in Romania and areas it controlled during World War Two
as an ally of Nazi Germany.
After Romania switched sides in the war in 1944, communist
regimes did little to draw attention to the killings while
nationalist governments after 1989 also kept them under wraps.
Only in the early 2000s did Romanian officials admit that
death trains, mass deportations and pogroms took place in
Romania during World War Two and that anti-Semitism was a
state-sponsored ideology even before the war started in 1939.
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; editing by Andrew Roche)