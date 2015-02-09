BUCHAREST Feb 9 Romania's aid deal discussions
with the International Monetary Fund hit a road block over gas
deregulation and restructuring the state-owned coal industry,
Prime Minister Victor Ponta told reporters on Monday.
The two sides have not signed a letter of agreement after
the latest round of talks on Romania's standby aid deal, but a
new IMF mission will come to Bucharest in April, Ponta added.
A series of aid agreements has supported Romania's economy
since 2009 and the latest is due to expire in September.
"The first item is gas deregulation. Their request aimed at
a pretty abrupt rise of gas prices from April, from ... 53.3 lei
($14) per megawatt to 62 lei," Ponta said. "The other item
aimed at ... a massive restructuring of the hard coal industry."
($1 = 3.9165 lei)
