BUCHAREST, April 1 Romania has buffers to help
it withstand potential external shocks, but domestic political
pressure ahead of two elections later this year was on the rise,
posing risks to the leftist government's reform drive, the IMF
said on Tuesday.
The International Monetary Fund approved the first and
second reviews of Romania's 4 billion euros aid deal in late
March, after weeks of bickering over taxes between the
government and the president threatened to derail years of
deficit-cutting reforms.
"The program continues to be a policy priority for the
government's leadership but risks emanating from the political
arena are growing," the IMF said in a staff report for the two
deal reviews, published on Tuesday.
"These factors could complicate program execution and
undermine the government's resolve to implement the structural
reform agenda."
The report also said the finance ministry's financing
buffer, a flexible exchange rate and adequate levels of foreign
exchange reserves provided cushions against potential external
shocks.
Romania, the EU's second-poorest state, does not plan to
draw on the funds from the deal, its third since 2009. But their
availability provides reassurance for foreign investors
concerned about fiscal slippage before a presidential election
and a European Parliament election later this year.
