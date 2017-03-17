(Adds currency, IMF comment)
BUCHAREST, March 17 Romania’s fiscal shortfall
will far exceed targets this year and next, bloated by tax cuts
and wage hikes to the detriment of public investment, the IMF
said on Friday, echoing concerns from the others that have
weighed on the leu currency.
The International Monetary Fund’s Romania mission chief Reza
Baqir said the deficit was projected to reach 3.7 percent of
gross domestic product this year without additional measures.
That compares with the Social Democrat government’s 3 percent of
GDP target.
The European Commission expects the deficit to reach 3.6
percent of GDP this year in what is the European Union’s
fastest-growing but also second-poorest economy.
"Successive tax cuts, wage increases in excess of
productivity and limited high quality public investment ... are
constraining potential growth," Baqir said at the end of regular
consultations.
The gap is expected to widen even further, to 3.9 percent of
GDP, next year, preliminary IMF estimates showed. Baqir said the
government could lower the deficit by cutting unnecessary
spending and boosting tax collection and European Union funds
absorption.
It could also postpone a planned rise in state pensions
later in 2017, he said. But it is unlikely the Social Democrats,
who won December’s election on a promise to boost living
standards, will act on the recommendation.
The Romanian leu has been particularly vulnerable
this year due to political and fiscal uncertainty. On Friday, it
hit a 9-month low against the euro.
"Issues pertaining to the quality of the budget are as
important as the numbers," Baqir said.
"If the government were to do many high-quality investments
in a transparent manner and there was consensus and broad
support for the deficit to be a bit higher, it would not be a
problem. Markets would see that this is actually increasing
potential for sustainable growth."
The government plans to hike public sector wages further via
a multi-year unified single wage bill, as well as further cut
taxes next year. Baqir said a preliminary estimate showed the
net impact of the pending unified single wage bill would be
around 2.1 percent of GDP over 2017-2020.
Earlier this week, the finance minister, without
elaborating, said the government will keep the deficit at 3
percent and could enforce measures to cut spending if needed.
Romania has shrunk its budget and current account deficits
under a series of IMF-led aid deals during 2009-2015.
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie, editing by Radu Marinas/Jeremy Gaunt)