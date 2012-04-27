BUCHAREST, April 27 The International Monetary
Fund halted a review of Romania's 5 billion euro aid deal on
Friday pending the formation of a new government, an official
said.
Romania's centre-right government collapsed when it lost a
vote of confidence two months after taking office, raising the
prospect of months of political turmoil and casting doubts on an
austerity programme.
"Talks would continue at a technical level. The review
(which started April 24) cannot be completed as scheduled,"
Romania's IMF representative in Washington Mihai Tanasescu told
Reuters.
"The IMF is now waiting to have a partner for discussion at a
government level."