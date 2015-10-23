* Romania could be without IMF deal for first time since
2009
* Under-fire government faces election in 2016
* IMF warns Romania on maintaining economic progress
* Lack of IMF deal will pressure leu assets - analyst
* "We make biggest mistakes in periods with no IMF deal"
-watchdog
By Matthias Williams and Radu-Sorin Marinas
BUCHAREST, Oct 23 The prospects of Romania
lining up a new aid deal led by the International Monetary Fund
are dimming, and the country risks backsliding on commitments to
run tight budget deficits and implement structural reforms.
Under fire for corruption and facing an election in 2016,
Prime Minister Victor Ponta's Social Democrats may lack the
stomach to rein in spending or implement measures such as
overhauling loss-making state industries as part of a new deal.
The IMF has also balked at the government's moves to slash
taxes and raise the wages of some public sector workers by up to
a quarter, stressing this week that Romania should safeguard its
recent economic progress.
As a result, the country could find itself without an
agreement for the first time since 2009, when the IMF, the
European Commission and the World Bank rescued the eastern
European country from financial crisis.
"It's encouraging that there's growing recognition among
policymakers that an IMF deal is beneficial for Romania," said
William Jackson, a senior economist at Capital Economics. "It
would help to shore up confidence in Romania in the event of any
external shock and, perhaps most importantly, it acts as an
anchor for structural reforms."
"That said, I'm not sure that an agreement will be reached,"
he said.
The economy is performing better and "with an election
coming up, it's difficult to see the government making the
compromises that would probably be needed to secure an agreement
with the IMF," he said.
The latest deal expired in September. Ponta has said he
wants a new agreement that would provide Romania with a flexible
credit line, and the IMF has said it's ready for discussions if
Romania makes a formal request.
The finance minister told reporters on Thursday that the
government may ask for a new deal in March but that signing the
agreement might have to wait until after the election. He
stressed he was speaking in a personal capacity.
The IMF and Ponta's office declined to comment.
"So far, we haven't discussed with the Romanian authorities
about a new programme," Angela Filote, the Commission's Head of
Representation in Bucharest, told Reuters by mail.
VERY COMPLICATED
Recent history suggests new talks may be tough. Romania's
reluctance to implement measures such as raising gas prices or
overhauling the coal sector meant no deal review was
successfully completed after mid-2014.
The leu, up more than 1 percent against the euro
this year, fell after an IMF statement on Thursday, as it did in
February when Bucharest's discussions with creditors stumbled
over energy policy disagreements.
"As the executive is embarking on a fiscal widening path
ahead of next year's elections, the lack of an IMF agreement is
set to negatively impact RON (leu) assets," ING said in a note.
The ruling party suffered an embarrassing defeat in last
year's presidential election and Ponta faces trial after being
indicted on corruption charges related to his time as a lawyer,
and so is even less likely to risk angering voters with reforms.
A poll by INSCOP Research and Adevarul, carried out at the
height of the Greek debt crisis in July, suggested 48.9 percent
of Romanians think they should make sacrifices to pay the
country's debts in time. But 40.2 percent did not.
Another survey by the same pollster showed 33.9 percent of
Romanians trust the IMF, the lowest of all international
institutions in the poll. NATO came top with 57.6 percent.
"Things are going to be very complicated on the negotiating
side if the IMF and international creditors come up with tough
conditions," a senator from the Social Democrats told Reuters.
"But we can hope to eventually reach an agreement."
Ponta may also be wary of the fate of the man who enforced
painful job and wage cuts and tax hikes under the first IMF
deal. Former premier Emil Boc, who became the face of such
measures, resigned in 2012 helping pave the way for Ponta's
ascent.
"The busy elections calendar for 2016, when both local and
general elections will be held, is not conducive to
implementation of unpopular reforms," said Otilia Dhand of Teneo
Intelligence. "As a result, the Fund would likely be skeptical
towards Romania's request for another program."
To be sure, Romania's finances are in better shape than six
years ago. The government is targeting a budget deficit of 1.86
percent this year, compared to 7.3 percent in 2009. Economic
growth is headed for more than 3 percent versus -7.1 percent.
Paradoxically, Romania's healthier economic position weakens
the case for another deal. The previous agreement backstopped
the government with a 4 billion euro precautionary credit line
which was never tapped.
"The IMF programme has been off-track for quite a while and
I don't think they are going for another one. They have serious
disagreements on the fiscals," said Viktor Szabo, a portfolio
manager at Aberdeen Asset Management.
"The government is still looking at avoiding the EDP
(Excessive Deficit Procedure) of the European Union, but I don't
think they are willing to follow the IMF programme. It's bad,
but at this time they are strong enough to go without an IMF
programme."
Without the straitjacket of a new deal, Romania could end up
putting its own progress at risk once again. The IMF has warned
that the tax cuts and wage hikes will push the deficit to close
to 3 percent in 2016 and above that threshold in 2017.
"We could wonder how serious the government is about wanting
a new deal considering we didn't show a marked desire to enforce
structural reforms under the current package," said Ionut
Dumitru, the head of Romania's fiscal watchdog.
"What is certain is that over the last 25 years, during the
times we haven't had IMF deals, we made the biggest economic
policy mistakes."
(Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in BUCHAREST and Karin
Strohecker and Sujata Rao in LONDON)