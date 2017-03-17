BUCHAREST, March 17 Romania's budget deficit is
likely to overshoot the 3.0 percent of gross domestic product
target this year and reach 3.7 percent, with tax cuts and wage
hikes in excess of productivity seen as key threats to the
economy, the IMF said on Friday.
International Monetary Fund mission chief Reza Baqir told
reporters after a visiting team on Article IV consultations with
officials, he expected a 3.9 percent fiscal shortfall in 2018.
Romania has shrunk its budget and current account deficits
under a series of IMF-led aid deals during 2009-2015.
Its last precautionary aid deal from the European Commission
and the IMF expired in September 2015 without a positive review.
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; writing by Radu Marinas)