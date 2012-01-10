BUCHAREST, Jan 10 Romania's adjusted industrial output rose 0.3 percent on the month and 3.2 percent year-on-year in November, data from the National Statistics Board showed on Tuesday. Following is a table of the latest industrial output figures adjusted seasonally and for the number of working days. INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT NOVEMBER '11 OCTOBER '11 change mth/mth (pct) 0.3 0.0 change yr/yr 3.2 4.8 mining mth/mth -2.0 -0.9 mining yr/yr 0.1 4.5 manufacturing mth/mth -0.1 0.2 manufacturing yr/yr 2.0 5.0 energy mth/mth 2.8 -0.9 energy yr/yr 14.5 4.0 *Provisional data. (Reporting by Ioana Patran; Editing by Radu Marinas)