BUCHAREST, March 9 Romania's adjusted
industrial output edged up 0.6 percent up in January
after staying flat a month earlier and was up 2.0 percent
year-on-year, data from the National Statistics Board showed on
Friday.
Following is a table of the latest industrial output figures
adjusted seasonally and for the number of working days.
INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT JANUARY DECEMBER'11
change mth/mth (pct) 0.6 0.0
change yr/yr 2.0 1.4
mining mth/mth 1.5 4.2
mining yr/yr 5.0 3.8
manufacturing mth/mth 1.4 -0.1
manufacturing yr/yr 1.6 0.2
energy mth/mth -5.2 0.0
energy yr/yr 1.1 7.3
*Provisional data.
(Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Sam Cage)