BUCHAREST, April 10 Romania's adjusted
industrial output fell 1.4 percent on the month in
February, hurt by heavy snowfall that blocked roads and ports
and by a slowdown in the euro zone, the country's main economic
partner, data showed on Tuesday.
Output was down 0.6 percent year-on-year, data from the
National Statistics Board showed.
Following is a table of the latest industrial output figures
adjusted seasonally and for the number of working days.
INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT FEBRUARY* JANUARY
change mth/mth (pct) -1.4 0.6
change yr/yr -0.6 2.0
mining mth/mth -7.5 1.5
mining yr/yr -6.9 5.0
manufacturing mth/mth -2.3 1.4
manufacturing yr/yr -2.2 1.6
energy mth/mth 14.9 -5.2
energy yr/yr 17.2 1.1
*Provisional data.
(Reporting by Ioana Patran; Editing by Luiza Ilie)