BUCHAREST, April 10 Romania's adjusted industrial output fell 1.4 percent on the month in February, hurt by heavy snowfall that blocked roads and ports and by a slowdown in the euro zone, the country's main economic partner, data showed on Tuesday. Output was down 0.6 percent year-on-year, data from the National Statistics Board showed. Following is a table of the latest industrial output figures adjusted seasonally and for the number of working days. INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT FEBRUARY* JANUARY change mth/mth (pct) -1.4 0.6 change yr/yr -0.6 2.0 mining mth/mth -7.5 1.5 mining yr/yr -6.9 5.0 manufacturing mth/mth -2.3 1.4 manufacturing yr/yr -2.2 1.6 energy mth/mth 14.9 -5.2 energy yr/yr 17.2 1.1 *Provisional data. (Reporting by Ioana Patran; Editing by Luiza Ilie)