S.Korea military finds small air craft near North Korea border
SEOUL, June 9 A small air craft was found on a mountain near the border with North Korea, South Korea's military said on Friday.
BUCHAREST, May 11 Romania's adjusted industrial output rose 0.7 percent on the month in March and was up 0.5 percent year-on-year, data from the National Statistics Board showed on Friday. Following is a table of the latest industrial output figures adjusted seasonally and for the number of working days. INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT MARCH* FEBRUARY change mth/mth (pct) 0.7 -1.4 change yr/yr 0.5 -0.6 mining mth/mth 6.6 -7.5 mining yr/yr 1.7 -6.9 manufacturing mth/mth 1.4 -2.3 manufacturing yr/yr -0.5 -2.2 energy mth/mth -9.8 14.9 energy yr/yr 5.6 17.2 *Provisional data. (Reporting by Ioana Patran; Editing by Luiza Ilie)
SEOUL, June 9 A small air craft was found on a mountain near the border with North Korea, South Korea's military said on Friday.
SHANGHAI, June 9 China's blue-chip index were on track to close at a 17-month high on Friday despite producer price data suggesting a broader economic slowdown, as funds switched from small-caps to the "Nifty Fifty" due to tightening liquidity.