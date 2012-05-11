BUCHAREST, May 11 Romania's adjusted industrial output rose 0.7 percent on the month in March and was up 0.5 percent year-on-year, data from the National Statistics Board showed on Friday. Following is a table of the latest industrial output figures adjusted seasonally and for the number of working days. INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT MARCH* FEBRUARY change mth/mth (pct) 0.7 -1.4 change yr/yr 0.5 -0.6 mining mth/mth 6.6 -7.5 mining yr/yr 1.7 -6.9 manufacturing mth/mth 1.4 -2.3 manufacturing yr/yr -0.5 -2.2 energy mth/mth -9.8 14.9 energy yr/yr 5.6 17.2 *Provisional data. (Reporting by Ioana Patran; Editing by Luiza Ilie)