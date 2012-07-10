BUCHAREST, July 10 Romania's adjusted industrial output fell 0.6 percent on the month in May and was down 0.2 percent year-on-year, data from the National Statistics Board showed on Tuesday. Following is a table of the latest industrial output figures adjusted seasonally and for the number of working days. INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT MAY* APRIL change mth/mth (pct) -0.6 1.1 change yr/yr -0.2 2.6 mining mth/mth 2.3 -2.7 mining yr/yr -2.8 -7.2 manufacturing mth/mth -0.5 1.2 manufacturing yr/yr 0.0 2.8 energy mth/mth -1.6 1.6 energy yr/yr 4.7 4.6 *Provisional data. (Reporting by Ioana Patran; Editing by Radu Marinas)