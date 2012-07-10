BUCHAREST, July 10 Romania's adjusted industrial
output fell 0.6 percent on the month in May and was
down 0.2 percent year-on-year, data from the National Statistics
Board showed on Tuesday.
Following is a table of the latest industrial output figures
adjusted seasonally and for the number of working days.
INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT MAY* APRIL
change mth/mth (pct) -0.6 1.1
change yr/yr -0.2 2.6
mining mth/mth 2.3 -2.7
mining yr/yr -2.8 -7.2
manufacturing mth/mth -0.5 1.2
manufacturing yr/yr 0.0 2.8
energy mth/mth -1.6 1.6
energy yr/yr 4.7 4.6
*Provisional data.
(Reporting by Ioana Patran; Editing by Radu Marinas)