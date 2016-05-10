(Adds comment, analyst)
By Luiza Ilie
BUCHAREST May 10 Romania's central bank cut its
inflation forecast for this year by more than half and chopped
next year's prediction sharply prompting central bank Governor
Mugur Isarescu to say potential changes in monetary policy could
see slight delays.
Inflation is now forecast to reach 0.6 percent at end-2016,
from a prior 1.4 percent estimate, driven by a cut in household
energy prices, a climate of low prices in Europe and potential
lower economic growth stemming from a new bill that enables
borrowers to walk away from their mortgaged properties.
The central bank expects inflation to reach 2.7 percent at
the end of 2017, down from a previous forecast of 3.4 percent.
Romanian consumer prices fell 3 percent on the year in
March, but Isarescu said inflationary pressures were building up
in the background, as evidenced by consumer confidence, rising
production costs and other indicators.
"We see excess of demand, which will show up stating this
year, it will have its say and will, of course, define our
future behaviour," Isarescu told a news conference to present
the quarterly inflation report.
"Under uncertain conditions, one needs to boost vigilence
and ready all intervention instruments to keep price and
financial stability."
Asked whether lower inflation forecasts gave the bank a
window of opportunity to further cut minimum reserve
requirements, Isarescu said:
"We are not dissociating from our medium-term targets ...
but there is a possibility they could be slightly delayed or
less clear."
Reserve requirements for commercial banks' liabilities stand
at 12 percent for hard currency and 8 percent for the Romanian
leu.
Isarescu has said changes in monetary policy were likely to
start with a narrowing of the corridor between the bank's
lending and deposit facilities, which would in turn affect
interbank rates.
On Tuesday, he said he "categorically" still saw a need to
narrow the corridor but stopped short of saying whether such a
move would come this year.
The bank, which targets inflation at 1.5-3.5 percent, kept
its benchmark interest rate on hold at a record low 1.75 percent
earlier this month.
The Romanian leu was flat against the euro, but the yield on
10-year bonds fell up to 2 basis points after the conference to
3.55 percent.
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)