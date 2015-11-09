* Bank now sees -0.7 percent inflation this year
* Bank head declines to call end of rate-cut cycle
(Adds analyst comment, details)
BUCHAREST Nov 9 Romania's central bank moved
its 2015 inflation forecast further into negative territory on
Monday, saying it saw no evidence of a deflationary spiral while
declining to rule out further interest rate cuts.
Following tax cuts, the bank said it now expected inflation
of -0.7 percent this year rather than -0.3 percent, describing
its policy outlook as uncertain.
"Negative inflation stems from a fiscal measure," central
bank Governor Mugur Isarescu told reporters. "Until now, we have
not seen a deflationary psychology. People are buying, there is
investment, construction."
Inflation in one of the European Union's fastest growing
economies turned negative after the government earlier this year
cut value-added tax on food. Before it resigned earlier this
month following a deadly fire that sparked nationwide protests,
the government had already approved further tax cuts and some
state wage hikes for 2016.
Isarescu said without the first round effects of the value
added tax cuts, inflation would be 2.1 percent this year and 2.7
percent in 2016. He also said expansionary fiscal policy could
be amplified by wage rises above productivity.
He declined to say if the bank had reached the end of its
rate-cutting cycle, reiterating that it aims to cut minimum
reserve requirements for commercial banks' liabilities -
currently at 8 and 14 percent for leu and hard currency
liabilities - down to EU levels within a reasonable time.
"Even with negative inflation, we will probably remain
prudent in the following period regarding interest rates,"
Isarescu said. "I am not saying the rate-cutting cycle has ended
because we are not in that situation.
"All I am saying is ... uncertainty is the dominant factor."
The bank forecast inflation of 1.1 percent next year driven
by further tax cuts, still below its 1.5-3.5 percent target.
Earlier this month, the bank left its benchmark interest
rate on hold at a record low 1.75 percent for the
fourth straight meeting, a day after the government stepped down
following street protests.
"There are conflicting forces, strong domestic demand,
inflation masked by tax cuts on the one hand, but on the other
global factors such as oil prices, a slowdown in emerging
markets are more likely to generate deflation," said ING Bank
Romania chief economist Ciprian Dascalu. "The easing bias
remains overall."
He added potential further rate easing in neighbouring
Poland and more stimulus from the European Central Bank could
open the way for more cuts in Bucharest later on.
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; editing by Radu Marinas and John
Stonestreet)