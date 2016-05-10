BRIEF-Open Investments plans additional share issue
* SAYS PLANS ADDITIONAL SHARE ISSUE OF 30 MILLION SHARES IN OPEN SUBSCRIPTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BUCHAREST May 10 Romania's central bank cut its inflation forecast for this year to 0.6 percent from previous 1.4 percent, driven largely by lower energy prices, central bank Governor Mugur Isarescu said on Tuesday.
Isarescu said inflation would reach 2.7 percent at the end of next year, from a previous forecast of 3.4 percent.
The bank, which kept its benchmark rate on hold at a record low of 1.75 percent last week, targets inflation at 1.5-3.5 percent.
Isarescu told a news conference that external price developments as well as the impact of a new mortgage bill also pushed the forecasts down but inflationary pressures were building in the background. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Jan Lopatka)
NEW YORK, May 16 The percentage of U.S. mortgages in the process of foreclosure at the end of the first quarter fell to its lowest level since the first quarter of 2007, the Mortgage Bankers Association said on Tuesday.