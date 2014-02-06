BUCHAREST Feb 6 Romania's central bank revised
this year's annual inflation forecast to 3.5 percent from 3
percent for December, Governor Mugur Isarescu said on Thursday
and said he did not see a threat of deflation in the emerging
economy.
"Inflationary expectations will remain within target. That
is the biggest gain ... in the battle against inflation, that
households and companies are getting used to low, European level
inflation rates in Romania," Isarescu told a conference to
present the quarterly inflation report.
The bank has also issued a forecast for 2015 inflation of
3.2 percent. Romania targets inflation at 1.5-3.5 percent this
year and next.
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; writing by Radu Marinas)