BUCHAREST Feb 4 Romania's central bank cut its
benchmark interest rate by a quarter point to a new record low
of 3.5 percent on Tuesday, likely ending a rate-cutting cycle
that has seen borrowing costs fall by 175 basis points since
July of last year.
The bank left the minimum reserve requirements for
commercial banks' liabilities unchanged, after it surprised
markets last month by cutting them for both the leu and foreign
currencies, releasing liquidity into the market.
Both Governor Mugur Isarescu and deputy Governor Cristian
Popa have said minimum reserve requirements would gradually be
lowered this year.
The European Union state began its easing cycle later than
its emerging European peers due to persistently high inflation.
Tuesday's rate cut was in line with analysts' expectations.
