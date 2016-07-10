Investors skeptical Ford CEO change will revive stock price
NEW YORK, May 22 Ford Motor Co's unexpected decision to replace its chief executive officer on Monday may not be the catalyst that revives its slumping share prices.
BUCHAREST, July 10 Romania's government is in talks with two leading carmakers about the possibility of opening a production plant in the European Union state, Economy Minister Costin Borc said on Sunday.
The Romanian auto industry is a big contributor to the eastern European country's economy, with Ford and Renault-owned Dacia drawn by a skilled labour force and a flat 16 percent tax on profit. Romania is also home to many car parts manufacturers and research centres.
"There are discussions about a third production plant in Romania by a large international automaker," Borc told television station Digi24.
He did not reveal names but said that the government was in discussions with a European producer and another from outside the continent. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by David Goodman)
